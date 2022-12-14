Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 276,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Telesat Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,239. Telesat has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Telesat alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Telesat by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.