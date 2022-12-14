Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 538,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

