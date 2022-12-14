TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.68 and last traded at C$27.15. Approximately 116,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

In other TELUS International (Cda) news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total transaction of C$30,423.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,767.43.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.