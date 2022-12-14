Tenset Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Tenset has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $185.56 million and approximately $131,027.32 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,892,488 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

