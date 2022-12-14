Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 845.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance
Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $27.17.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.
Further Reading
