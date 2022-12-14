TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $240.19 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $240.19 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00077179 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00053873 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001234 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009391 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022527 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004871 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000236 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,464,592 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,732,385 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
