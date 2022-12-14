Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 3,205,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,850,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,056,461. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

