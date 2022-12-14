Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 2.6%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 986,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,930,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 559,078 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 893.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,294,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,068 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,169.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,172,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,876,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

