TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 6,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,811. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 319,603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 97,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

