The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.94.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

