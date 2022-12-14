The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.