The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.