The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock valued at $114,127,184 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

