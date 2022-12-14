The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average is $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

