The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

