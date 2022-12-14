The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 290,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

