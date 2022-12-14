The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

