ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,500 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the November 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THMO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 7,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,646. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 290.36% and a negative net margin of 102.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

