Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $212,383.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.319758 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $583,823.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

