Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $179,625.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.319758 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $583,823.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

