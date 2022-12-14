thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.0 %

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

