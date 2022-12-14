TimeScale Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

ABT stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

