TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 1,595 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $159.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day moving average is $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $502.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.91 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

