TimeScale Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $401.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.