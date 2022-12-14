TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 73,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 187,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

