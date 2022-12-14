TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 5,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.