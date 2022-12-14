TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Update

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,370. TLGY Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $708,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

