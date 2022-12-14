Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $164.94 million and $2.06 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

