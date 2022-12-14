Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 74,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,906. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.