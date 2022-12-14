TransAlta Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.16 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

