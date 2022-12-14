TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as low as C$12.87. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 443,101 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

