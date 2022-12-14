TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 60.6% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Down 0.8 %

TANNI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.74.

