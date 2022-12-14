Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
Shares of TMICY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Further Reading
