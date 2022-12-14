Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triad Group Price Performance
LON TRD opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.46 million and a PE ratio of 1,321.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.01. Triad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.21).
Triad Group Company Profile
