Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Richard Last acquired 50,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,536.87).
Tribal Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:TRB opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.33. Tribal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).
About Tribal Group
