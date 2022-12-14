Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) insider Richard Last acquired 50,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,536.87).

Shares of LON:TRB opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.33. Tribal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

