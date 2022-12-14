Tribe Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Get Tribe alerts:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

