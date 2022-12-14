Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 62.85 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.67 million and a P/E ratio of 250.17. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 57.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital upgraded Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax EuroBox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.75 ($1.82).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

