TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.