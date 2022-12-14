TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Get TSS alerts:

About TSS

(Get Rating)

Read More

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.