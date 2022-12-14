TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, an increase of 337.6% from the November 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,847. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.09. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

