Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 83 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

