Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading Down 6.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. 1,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

