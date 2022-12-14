Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,014. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

