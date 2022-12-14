UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 2.2% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.