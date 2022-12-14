UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $830,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

