uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, an increase of 409.5% from the November 15th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,444. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 4.37.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of uCloudlink Group worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.