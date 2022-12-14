UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 115,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 244,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

