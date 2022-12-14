UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $28.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.