UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,010 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 3,248,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

