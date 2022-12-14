UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

