UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 48,892 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.